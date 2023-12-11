Darling Ingredients Again Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies List

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies of 2024, ranking #129 of 600 companies headquartered in the United States and #13 of 48 companies within the Consumer Goods industry, as assessed by Newsweek and Statista Inc. The company consistently improved its ranking in recent years, moving up the list by more than 60 spots, compared to #191 in 2023 and more than 300 spots compared to #433 in 2022. The Newsweek rankings take a holistic view of corporate responsibility, considering all three pillars of ESG: Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance.

"At Darling Ingredients, sustainability is not just a concept, it is the driving force of our business," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO of Darling Ingredients. "Our commitment to sustainability is unwavering, and we are continuously exploring innovative ways to maximize resources and contribute toward a more circular economy."

Darling Ingredients is one of the world's leading practitioners of circularity, transforming unused resources from the animal agriculture and food industries into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy. The company creates food ingredients that are used to make gelatin capsules for pills, thickeners for foods and collagen peptides for health and nutrition, and sells ingredients to companies that make animal feed, pet food and fertilizers. Darling Ingredients is also a leading producer of renewable energy, including renewable diesel and biomethane.

"It is a true honor to be recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies in Newsweek's 2024 rankings," said Suann Guthrie, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Sustainability and Communications. "We transform what others often see as waste into vital products that create value for both our shareholders and the world. This ranking represents our commitment to sustainability, responsible business practices and strong governance."

Darling Ingredients' commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues starts at the top with its board of directors and senior leadership, and is embedded throughout the organization. The company has committed to setting science-based targets , in line with its long-term goal of achieving net-zero emissions from its operations by 2050. Details on Darling Ingredients' ESG commitments are outlined at darlingii.com/sustainability

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

