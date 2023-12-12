Blazesoft Launches Sportzino.com to the U.S. Market, a Revolutionary Platform of Social Sportsbook and Casino

Players across the U.S., excluding some states, can now register, play, and make sports predictions at Sportzino.com.

The best social sportsbook and casino with over 20+ sports and 150+ games! Free to play.

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Blazesoft, a leading provider of online gaming platforms, is excited to announce the launch of Sportzino.com, a groundbreaking brand that combines the thrill of social casino gaming with sports predictions. Sportzino has gone live a month ahead of its planned release, and is set to revolutionize the free-to-play gaming experience in the U.S. market.

First of its kind, Sportzino blends the worlds of social sports results predictions and casino-style gaming. The platform offers a diverse range of sports and leagues, virtual sports, Esports, hundreds of slots, fish games, bingo, and other game categories, daily tournaments, contests, and promotions.

Sportzino users can enjoy the following features available on the platform:

A wide variety of sports and leagues - including but not limited to the NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAAB, MMA, boxing, MLB, UEFA, cricket, tennis, Formula 1, and more

Esports events based on the most popular online games - Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Warcraft, Age of Empires, Dota 2 and many other leading games

Virtual Sports - fast-paced, 5 minutes long digital events including Virtual Horses and Greyhounds

All possible prediction types - singles, parlays, systems, same game picks, and more

Cross-platform compatibility - users can switch between devices and games anytime

All-in-1 hub - one central hub showcasing sports statistics, virtual sports, esports, bonuses/promotions, and more

Adjustability in core - Flexible widget structure containing managed content based on player interests.

Sportzino lobby

During its initial months, Sportzino's certain features will be limited to specific jurisdictions. However, the platform has ambitious expansion plans and aims to reach a broader audience in the near future.

Yuliy German, SVP Business Initiatives at Blazesoft, shared his vision for Sportzino.com, stating, "We are excited to bring millions of new gaming enthusiasts into the our one-of-a-kind product, brought to players by the same best-in-class team who delivered Fortune Coins Casino and Zula Casino. The launch of Sportzino.com marks a significant milestone for Blazesoft group and the gaming industry as a whole. With a constant focus on putting the player experience first, Sportzino.com is poised to hit the ground running and redefine the free-to-play sports predictions and social gaming sector in the U.S."

Sportzino sportsbook lobby

Sports prediction

Sportzino.com joins the prestigious family of Blazesoft's successful free-to-play gaming platforms, which include FortuneCoins.com and ZulaCasino.com. However, Sportzino.com stands out as the first-of-its kind social gaming platform with sweepstakes elements by offering both pre-match and in-game predictions across a wide range of US and worldwide sports events.

Yuliya Ivanisova, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing, added, "Sportzino.com has tremendous potential in the US market and beyond. With our starting estimated marketing budget of over $10 million for 2024, we are confident in our ability to establish Sportzino.com as a leading social gaming platform in North America. We are committed to continuous investment in this brand to meet the evolving needs of our players. We anticipate rapid growth and expansion in the next months, creating new opportunities for players and affiliate partners."

Blazesoft, parent company of Sportzino.com, has experienced impressive growth and achieved market dominance over the past two years, particularly with the success of its flagship brand, Fortune Coins, which attracted over 4 million registered users in the US and Canada in under two years. Building on this achievement, the company introduced Zula Casino, another social casino with sweepstakes elements in September 2023. Learning from the experiences of Fortune Coins, Blazesoft team applied valuable insights to Zula, making it even more promising.

Recently, Blazesoft was nominated for the prestigious "Best Place to Work" award, which validated the company's ongoing efforts to create a workplace where every team member feels valued and recognized. Blazesoft continues to seek talented individuals to join its exciting journey of innovation and success.

Yuliya Ivanisova, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing at Blazesoft, recently provided valuable insights on Blazesoft's future in an interview with SBC Media. To watch the full interview and gain deeper insights into Blazesoft's vision, please visit casinobeats.com.

About Blazesoft:

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com, ZulaCasino.com, and Sportzino.com, the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca.

Blazesoft is a leading provider of social gaming solutions in the U.S. and Canada, dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of integrity by using the best, cutting-edge technology.

