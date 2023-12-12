VTEX Is Awarded Best Interface Developer Portal at DevPortal Awards 2023

VTEX's Developer Portal empowers a global community through a comprehensive suite of resources, innovative design, and user-centric features

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX ( NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, proudly announces its win in the Best Interface Developer Portal category at the DevPortal Awards 2023. This award acknowledges VTEX's commitment to revolutionizing the developer experience with its pragmatic approach to composability and underscores its dedication to empowering the global developer community.

Competing against industry giants like Mastercard, Verifone, Deutsche Börse Group, and Natura & Co, VTEX showcased exceptional prowess in fostering collaborative and competitive value exchanges between organizations and their interacting communities. "We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by the DevPortal Awards for our achievement in the Best Interface Developer Portal category," said Bruno Amui, head of Documentation at VTEX. "At VTEX, we believe good technical documentation should go beyond the basics. It's not just about what's efficient for us, but about embodying a profound respect for the developer community that surrounds us."

The VTEX Developer Portal serves as a hub for front and backend developers, offering a comprehensive suite of resources for integrating and building composable solutions for ecommerce. Boasting a rich array of over 2K guides and a robust 753-endpoint API reference, the portal empowers a thriving community of over 25,000 monthly active developers across 40+ countries.

The jury at the DevPortal Awards recognized VTEX for its elegant design, intuitive navigation, and user-centric features. "VTEX impressed us with their clean design. They packed in a lot of information without compromising whitespace. The site has many areas to explore but does not feel cramped or claustrophobic. VTEX delighted us with the human touch," said the jury of DevPortal Awards. VTEX also seamlessly integrates feedback mechanisms, allowing users to suggest edits via GitHub and engaging contributors by showcasing their names and profile pictures on each page.

VTEX's developer portal boasts responsive and mobile-friendly pages that prioritize user experience. Its content findability and information architecture streamline navigation, offering tailored entry points for developers based on expertise and task. "We're proud to do our job with our users in mind, making things work for them so they can build first-level commerce experiences with VTEX's composable and complete platform," said Amui.

This is the second award VTEX got in 2023, further reinforcing its commitment to excellence and continuous innovation. While VTEX keeps paving the way as the enterprise commerce platform of choice, the award reaffirms its dedication to fostering a thriving ecosystem for developers worldwide.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength.

As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com .

