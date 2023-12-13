BeyondEdge Joins the Open Compute Project to Further Accelerate Open Network Innovations

BeyondEdge participates in the development of open network technologies, standards, and specifications.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondEdge, a pioneer in software-defined network management and intent-based networking (IBN), announced today that it has joined the Open Compute Project (OCP) as a Startup Member. Through this membership, BeyondEdge is eager to contribute to OCP-initiated open-source innovations in the enterprise IT network space.

The OCP is a highly collaborative, global community focused on applying the benefits of open-source infrastructure solutions to scalable computing use cases.

"BeyondEdge is focused on delivering management simplicity to open and disaggregated networks to enterprise customers," said BeyondEdge CEO, Amir Elbaz. "We anticipate that open networking will grow rapidly, and we plan to play a key role in reimagining how these networks are designed, deployed, and orchestrated. Joining forces with the Open Compute Project will allow us to share our technical expertise and help produce rapid innovation within the community of like-minded OCP members."

Participation in the OCP along with the Linux Foundation's SONiC Project are two of the latest examples that demonstrate how BeyondEdge is showing its commitment to the open network movement. Tapping into their vast industry experience, BeyondEdge delivers a simplified and elegant operator experience for enterprise organizations that manage open network technology stacks.

About BeyondEdge™

BeyondEdge™ is a software-defined, data center, cloud, and edge company focused on advancing the transformation of networks via an open and modular software platform that delivers highly intelligent and fully automated networks for data centers, clouds, buildings, and campus-wide environments. For more information on the company, please visit www.beyondedgenetworks.com .

About the Open Compute Project Foundation

The Open Compute Project (OCP) is a global collaborative Community of hyperscale data center operators, telecom, colocation providers and enterprise IT users, working with the product and solution vendor ecosystem to develop open innovations deployable from the cloud to the edge. The OCP Foundation is responsible for fostering and serving the OCP Community to meet the market and shape the future, taking hyperscale-led innovations to everyone. Meeting the market is accomplished through addressing challenging market obstacles with open specifications, designs and emerging market programs that showcase OCP-recognized IT equipment and data center facility best practices. Shaping the future includes investing in strategic initiatives and programs that prepare the IT ecosystem for major technology changes, such as AI & ML, optics, advanced cooling techniques, composable memory and silicon. OCP Community-developed open innovations strive to benefit all, optimized through the lens of impact, efficiency, scale and sustainability.

Learn more at: www.opencompute.org .

