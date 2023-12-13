HANNA ANDERSSON APPOINTS LISA PERLMUTTER AS CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER

A Proven Leader Driving Growth in the Retail Sector, Perlmutter Brings More Than 20 Years of Digital and Retail Experience to the Children's Apparel Company

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanna Andersson announced today that it is appointing Lisa Perlmutter as Chief Customer Officer, a new role for the growing children's sleep and apparel company, effective December 13, 2023. In this role, Perlmutter will champion the customer across all touchpoints, driving strategic expansion and digital growth. Perlmutter brings broad experience across DTC and omnichannel retail industries, holding roles across marketing, ecommerce, and digital product management. She most recently served as the SVP Marketing and Ecommerce at Brilliant Earth, where she helped grow company revenue nearly 3x in four years.

"A true brand champion, Lisa has shown her ability to drive results by putting the customer first," said Aimée Lapic, CEO of Hanna Andersson. "Her proven track record growing digital-first brands while preserving core values and a clear mission makes her the perfect leader to join me and the leadership team as we propel Hanna Andersson into our next chapter of growth."

"I'm thrilled to join Hanna Andersson – a brand I've long admired. I see huge potential to build on the company's long trusted, quality-first positioning to deliver growth," said Perlmutter. "I'm inspired by Hanna's continued commitment to both its current and future customers and look forward to working with the team to broaden our reach and impact."

Before joining Brilliant Earth, Perlmutter was the Chief Marketing Officer at Wine Society, where she oversaw all marketing and ecommerce efforts. Prior, she held multiple leadership positions across product management and digital client experience at Sephora. Perlmutter will sit on Hanna Andersson's senior leadership team and will report directly to the company's Chief Executive Officer, Aimée Lapic.

Hanna Andersson was founded in 1983 and is now a leading digital-first premium, sustainable children's apparel and lifestyle brand. The company is committed to creating clothing and pajamas that are Made to Play, Made to Last through responsible sourcing, quality materials, and designs that empower independence and play. The brand takes kids from newborn to age 12 and is known as the original maker of Family Matching PJs, offering a complementary assortment of seasonal family apparel and PJs. Hanna has built a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities including Blake Lively, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift, Gabrielle Union, and more. (www.hannaandersson.com)

