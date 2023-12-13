NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast "Palace of State: The Eisenhower Executive Office Building"

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin Talks About Architectural Preservation and Education with John F. W. Rogers

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast today featuring a conversation with John F. W. Rogers, former assistant to President Ronald Reagan and the Association's current chairman of the board, about the rich architecture and legacy of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB). Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association, and Rogers had the unique opportunity to tour the EEOB and give viewers a behind the scenes look at its incredible spaces and hallowed halls which have borne witness to history. In the episode, McLaurin talks with Rogers about how he spearheaded efforts to renovate the EEOB and his dedication to historic preservation.

The EEOB has been called a masterpiece of Second Empire style, but its granite, slate and cast-iron exterior distinguishes it from most government buildings in the nation's capital. The structure has stood the test of time for more than 150 years, surviving threats of demolition and even a couple of fires. The building originally housed the departments of State, War, and the Navy. Through the preservation efforts of Rogers, who started the renovation process while serving as an assistant to President Ronald Reagan, this National Historic Landmark now contains the office of the vice president and the most senior presidential staff members, among others.

The White House 1600 Sessions podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

The full video of the podcast episode is also on the White House Historical Association's YouTube channel here.

The White House 1600 Sessions

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin is the host of The White House 1600 Sessions, the Association's official audio and video podcast devoted to exploring the history, cultural impact, untold stories, and personal accounts of America's most iconic residence and highest office.

