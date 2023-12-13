Qualtrics Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Voice of the Customer Applications 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, has been named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Voice of the Customer Applications 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50052123, November 2023).

"Qualtrics is leading the way to the future in Customer Experience. That's why more than 20,000 organizations trust Qualtrics to help them understand their customers like never before to build deeper relationships and drive growth," We're where the puck is going," said Brad Anderson, Qualtrics President of Product, User Experience, Engineering and Ecosystem. "With our unified XM platform, omni-channel solutions and a $500 million commitment to AI initiatives, Qualtrics is paving a clear path to value for our customers. We're positioned to drive further growth and differentiation in 2024 and beyond."

"With two decades of experience and success in the survey market and now the CX market, Qualtrics continues to innovate its omnichannel (digital/conversational/feedback) platform architecture and push new ways to gather, analyze, and operationalize customer feedback data to improve customer experiences and improve a brand's value," the IDC MarketScape noted. "Consider Qualtrics when looking for excellence in structured data gathering as well as AI-powered unstructured listening and analytics."

AI-powered insights empower the frontline to deliver customer success and drive bottom-line results

With Qualtrics XM for Customer Frontlines, organizations can listen to both structured and unstructured feedback and turn that data into AI-powered insights that help their teams understand the needs of customers and take the right action in the moment to improve customer retention and loyalty and ultimately profit and revenue. Qualtrics new Digital Experience Analytics allows organizations to identify the root cause behind behavioral frustration signals without having to ask customers a single question and new contact center innovations including Qualtrics Real-Time Agent Assist, Automated Call Summaries and Frontline Team Assist empower companies to reduce costs, save time and strengthen their customer care teams.

"We see Qualtrics as the central enabling platform that helped us design, build, and then confidently prioritize and enhance our CX best practices over time," said Riccardo Porta, the global director for CX at Dow. "From the early days of our journey, Qualtrics solutions have allowed us to rationalize and monetize our CX disciplines to unlock new value for our customers and for Dow."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Qualtrics



Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees – so they can understand their greatest friction points, retain and engage top talent, and deliver the right products and services. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

