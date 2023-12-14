Cityside Fiber Lights First Customers, Expands Orange County Network into Lake Forest and North Tustin

Fiber internet provider launches residential service in parts of Tustin and Dana Point as it plans for continued growth in the region.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityside Networks, LLC (dba Cityside Fiber ), Cityside Fiber, a fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") developer and internet service provider, has announced the launch of residential services in its first neighborhoods in Tustin and Dana Point. The company plans to expand its high-performance fiber network throughout Orange County in 2024, continuing with Lake Forest and North Tustin. With the lighting of customers in Tustin and Dana Point and expansion into more Orange County communities, Cityside Fiber is furthering its commitment to providing high-speed internet connectivity to homes and businesses throughout the region.

Cityside Fiber recently completed the development of its first fiber neighborhoods in Tustin and Dana Point, enabling high-speed connectivity for residents in those areas. In addition to further build-outs in those cities, construction will begin in Lake Forest and North Tustin over the coming weeks, with customer activations slated for mid-2024.

"We are proud to lead the way for fiber expansion in Orange County," said Rod Hanson, Cityside Fiber CEO and co-founder. "Our commitment and investment in this community where we work and live empowers us to drive next-generation technology advancements that will unlock social and economic opportunities through future-proof connectivity."

Unlike traditional cable and DSL, Cityside offers a 100% fiber-optic network that provides customers with the fastest and most reliable internet connection available. With speed packages delivering up to 5 Gigabits per second, Cityside's network enables lightning-fast downloads, seamless streaming and video calls, and lag-free online gaming. The network's fiber-optic infrastructure provides a stable connection that is less susceptible to environmental interference and signal degradation. Cityside commits to delivering exceptional customer service, including 24/7 support, no long-term contracts and straightforward billing with no hidden fees, surcharges or surprise price increases.

"With our launch of service in Tustin and Dana Point, we are thrilled to be bringing a state-of-the-art network, excellent speeds, reliable connectivity, and outstanding customer service to those communities," said Jonathan Restivo, Chief Development Officer and co-founder. "While we are excited to continue our expansion throughout Orange County and reach more of our neighbors with better connectivity, our focus will continue to be on providing and maintaining an upgraded internet experience for our customers."

About Cityside Fiber

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Orange County, California, Cityside Fiber is a fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") developer and internet service provider. In addition to its residential offerings, Cityside provides wholesale fiber products to business customers by deploying networks with capacity and flexibility to support future smart city applications, 5G deployments, and other connectivity use cases in Southern California and expansion markets.

