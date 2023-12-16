Smithfield Foods Distributes Free "Hams for the Holidays" to Help 1,000 Families in Virginia

SMITHFIELD, Va., Dec. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods distributed 1,000 spiral sliced hams to families and individuals in the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area to help fight hunger during the holiday season.

The company held a food distribution event on Dec. 16 in Smithfield, Virginia, where more than 50 Smithfield Foods volunteers distributed 1,000 Smithfield Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Hams and holiday sides to neighbors facing hunger in the local community.

Smithfield worked with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and their networks of local partner agencies, to invite individuals and families at risk of food insecurity to pick up a free holiday meal.

Kroger joined Smithfield in the "Hams for the Holidays" food distribution, providing 1,000 grocery bags with holiday sides to compliment the 1,000 spiral sliced hams Smithfield distributed at the event.

"I grew up in Smithfield and have lived in this area nearly all my life, and I've seen the positive impacts Smithfield Foods has made in this community in the 30-plus years of my career here," said Keller Watts, chief business officer for Smithfield Foods. "We're grateful to have the opportunity to share with our neighbors in need to assure they have a delicious Smithfield Spiral Sliced Ham for their holiday meal. We especially appreciate our friends at Kroger for providing the side dishes to round out the holiday dinner plate."

"Kroger is pleased to support the efforts of our local food bank partners, who do so much to fight hunger in the community," said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger. "Thanks to Smithfield, together we'll provide holiday meals this season for families all across Hampton Roads."

"Smithfield Foods continues to be a cherished partner of ours through their dedication to supporting our neighbors who are in need of healthy meals and hope," said Karen Joyner, chief executive officer of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. "Their collaboration with Kroger on the Hams for the Holiday event during a challenging holiday season for numerous families visibly illuminates their philanthropic priorities of strengthening local communities and fighting hunger. We are tremendously grateful for their investment and support."

"This event exemplifies the spirit of compassion and generosity that defines the holiday season and Smithfield Foods' commitment to their hometown community," said Christopher Tan, president and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. "Hams for the Holidays not only provides nourishment to our neighbors in need during this festive time but also symbolizes the partnership between our local food banks, Smithfield, and Kroger, reinforcing the vital role collaborative efforts play in creating a hunger-free community."

Since 2008, Smithfield's signature hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein all 50 U.S. states, as well as in Poland, Romania and Mexico. In 2022, Smithfield donated nearly 25 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. To reflect its continued commitment to fighting food insecurity, Smithfield has pledged to donate 200 million servings of protein by 2025.

For more information about Smithfield's programs to support local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Threads.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.

About the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

Established in 1986, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has been the leading hunger relief organization across the greater Peninsula serving the 1 in 8 Virginians who experience the daily hardships of food and nutrition insecurity. Food banks provide healthy food to individuals, children, families, seniors and veterans who otherwise might go without. The mission of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is to distribute food effectively through collaborative efforts that minimize hunger, promote nutrition and encourage self-reliance through education. Our vision is to inspire hope by leading the effort for a hunger-free and properly nourished community.

About the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

For more than 40 years, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has provided more than 360 million meals to those in our community who face hunger. Through our programs, facilities, and large network of community partners, we work to eliminate hunger daily. Our understanding of the need for a long-term solution has led to the creation of a refreshed strategic plan aimed at moving Hampton Roads closer to achieving the mission of eliminating hunger for those we serve—not only for the day, or for the week, but for a lifetime. For up-to-date information on the Foodbank, visit www.foodbankonline.org, Facebook, or Twitter .

Smithfield Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Ham and Kroger holiday sides (PRNewswire)

Keller Watts, chief business officer for Smithfield Foods (front row in gray), joined Smithfield Mayor Steve Bowman (center) and volunteers from Smithfield Foods and Kroger to distribute 1,000 Smithfield Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Hams and Kroger holiday sides to neighbors facing hunger in Hampton Roads. (PRNewswire)

Smithfield Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

