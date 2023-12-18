Jacobs to Provide Technical Advisory for M28 Motorway in Ireland

Supports delivery of improved transport connectivity with key urban areas in County Cork

Project to aid sustainable regional and national economic development

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected by Cork County Council as technical advisor for the new M28 motorway linking the N40 South Ring Road to the Port of Cork in Ringaskiddy, in County Cork, Ireland. Jacobs' scope includes consultancy services during the design, construction and closeout phases of the project.

The proposed M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy motorway project is the upgrade of approximately 7.5 miles (12 km) of the N28 National Primary Route to help improve its safety, capacity and accessibility. Forming part of the Core Trans‐European Transport Network, the Transport Infrastructure Ireland-funded scheme will enable the strategic development of the Port of Cork's facilities in Ringaskiddy, while also supporting the economic development of the area locally, regionally and nationally. The motorway is scheduled to be completed by 2030.

"Jacobs brings multi-disciplinary integration and delivery experience from a wide range of critical transportation infrastructure projects in Ireland and globally to support this project," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Kate Kenny. "We're focused on helping Cork County Council deliver an improved, user-centric, sustainable road network that connects communities more effectively, and drives important social and economic benefits in the region."

Cork County Council Chief Executive Valerie O'Sullivan added: "This development forms part of the government's Project Ireland 2040 and will bring both safety and economic benefits. The scheme includes a number of active travel measures with an interface with the Lee to Sea greenway, together with an extension to the existing Ballybrack Valley Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme in Douglas."

Jacobs has more than 1,200 employees in Ireland serving clients in sectors – most notably Advanced Manufacturing, Infrastructure, and Energy & Environment. Projects include the National Transport Authority's BusConnects Dublin program, Irish Rail's East Coast Railway Infrastructure Protection Projects program – the largest coastal protection scheme in North-Western Europe, the WuXi Biologics Drug Substance Manufacturing Facility and Edwards Lifesciences Greenfield Manufacturing Facility.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $16 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

