Norfolk Southern grants $5 million to promote safety, build communities

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has distributed nearly $5 million in local grants to 330 organizations across its 22-state network as part of its Safety First and Thriving Communities grant programs.

Launched in September, the two grant programs are designed to support organizations that promote safe and sustainable operations, develop local workforces, and build strong, resilient communities across the company's network.

"The Safety First and Thriving Communities grant programs underscore Norfolk Southern's longstanding commitment to supporting our communities," said Kristin Wong, Director Corporate Giving at Norfolk Southern. "We take pride in our ability to empower first responders, nonprofit organizations, and other community groups. Together, we can promote safe, sustainable growth in the towns where we live and work."

Organizations received grants ranging from $1,000 to $50,000. Specifically, approximately $2.4 million in Safety First grants were awarded to 178 first responder departments and organizations across 18 states to support local and safety-focused initiatives, equipment, and services. Safety First recipient organizations include 104 fire departments and 37 police departments. Approximately $2.5 million in Thriving Communities grants were awarded to 152 organizations across 18 states.

Examples of initiatives that Safety First grant funding will support include:

The City of Fort Wayne Police Department's Safety Village and pedestrian safety program in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hazmat training, mass casualty response equipment, and other supplies for Groton Township Fire Department in Castalia, Ohio

Rescue and extraction equipment for Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company in Gordonsville, Virginia

Examples of initiatives that Thriving Communities grant funding will support include:

Workforce development programming for Tri-County STEMersion in Charleston, South Carolina

Wetland restoration and the creation of a community trail for Beaver Creek Wetlands Association, Inc. in Beavercreek, Ohio

Funding for the Atlanta Rapid Housing Initiative for Partners for Home in Atlanta, Georgia

The application process for 2024 will open in April and will be reviewed on a rolling basis. To learn more about Norfolk Southern's corporate giving initiatives or apply for a grant, visit here.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

