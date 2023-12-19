Chill Theaters to Debut the Future of Movie Theaters at CES 2024

The world's first private, luxury, streaming-only mobile movie theater will cruise around Las Vegas during CES 2024

CUPERTINO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill Theaters , creator of the world's first private, luxury, streaming-only mobile movie theaters, will make its debut at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The first of these theaters is built in a luxurious and spacious 32-ft trailer, which offers a 100" 4K OLED screen, a state-of-the-art Klipsch speaker system, and amenities that include a full bar and lounge seating for 10-15 people. Chill Theaters will be available for rent in the San Francisco Bay Area from January 13, 2024. Journalists attending CES will be able to experience Chill Theaters first as it makes its way around Las Vegas from January 9 - 11, 2024.

Our vision with Chill Theaters is to give everyone the opportunity to have their own private movie theater.

Aside from the hassle of driving to the theater, parking and waiting in line, theaters require sitting near strangers and their buzzing phones, playing content without the option to watch something else or watch any content on modern streaming platforms while the movie keeps playing during inconvenient bathroom breaks. The conveniences of home, which include watching with just friends and family, having kids or pets and pausing a film – come at the expense of a significant loss in audio and video quality and the lack of a true theatrical environment.

Chill Theaters disrupts the movie theater industry by combining the theatrical audio/video experience with a luxurious private setting brought directly to users. Users can easily book Chill Theaters for one hour up to a whole day. The theater will be driven to their location to enjoy movies, sports, live events, and other streaming content with their friends and family in a unique private theater experience that seats 10-15 people and is enhanced by a giant OLED screen and exceptional audio.

The theater itself will contain comfortable lounge recliners, love seats, chairs, a bar table and bar stools that can comfortably seat 10 or more. Users will be charged variable pricing to enjoy live events and streaming movies and TV shows in a way that isn't possible in any other movie theater. They can opt to bring their own devices or log into any streaming service to watch content in a theatrical setting. It comes with the additional ability to pause, rewind, or even switch to entirely different content -- the total flexibility to watch whatever users want. The friendly environment is also unique experiential retail, with the option to buy products inside Chill Theaters, such as coffee makers, speakers, wireless chargers and furniture.

Additional features to enhance the Chill Theaters experience include:

Mood lighting

"Movie Mode" or open windows at the touch of a button

Centralized control panel with touch

Video game consoles

Ability to connect personal devices like laptops, phones, etc.

An upcoming proprietary streaming platform and exclusive new interactive viewing experiences

Chill Theaters also plans to sell its mobile movie theaters to commercial and residential buildings like apartments and hotels to add exclusive amenities for guests and residents.

Chill Theaters is the brainchild of six-time serial entrepreneur and inventor Balaji Krishnan, who is also the CEO and founder of Displace , the world's first completely wireless TV. Krishnan also previously founded and led DabKick and Snapstick until the successful acquisition of both companies.

"Movie theaters haven't experienced meaningful change in decades," said Krishnan. "Our vision is to give everyone the opportunity to have their own private movie theater where they can enjoy the content they want to watch, in the way they want to watch it, with their friends and family. Every aspect of Chill Theaters has been designed so that anyone who wants to enjoy a movie, sports or filmed event can have a truly compelling experience delivered right to their door, any time, with all the conveniences of being at home. The future of theaters will prioritize privacy, accessibility and choice."

