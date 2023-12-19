HR Will Play a Key Role in Preparing Organizations for the Implementation of AI: New Future of Work Research From HR Firm McLean & Company

A new blueprint from the global HR research and advisory firm highlights that as artificial intelligence (AI) is predicted to continue making waves in the future of work, organizations that want to remain current must assess their preparedness, identify gaps, and address HR priorities to prepare for AI implementation.

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to change the way work is done across all industries, organizations that fall behind on implementing policies and trainings to support AI in the workplace are at risk of fallout from shadow AI, according to new research from McLean & Company. The HR research and advisory firm's recent guide, AI Implementation Preparation Guide for HR, has been designed to enable HR teams to proactively prepare for organizational AI implementation.

"An AI-driven future awaits us, and HR plays a pivotal role in shaping it," says Amani Gharib, PhD, director of HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "Employees are using AI, whether organizationally sanctioned or not, so it is imperative to be proactive in preparing the workforce for the integration of AI tools into their workflows. HR teams have the unique opportunity to not just adapt the way they work, but to lead and become an effective strategic partner in AI implementation, setting the organization up for long-term success."

To prepare HR teams for enabling AI implementation at their organizations, McLean & Company has created a three-step roadmap for HR and organizational leaders. The roadmap is outlined below:

Step one: Review activities. The first step includes reviewing McLean & Company's list of HR preparation activities, including identifying HR capabilities, building the foundation for AI, and determining desired outcomes. Step two: Assess and identify gaps. Step two guides leaders through identifying gaps in the current state and assigning each activity's importance to the organization. Step three: Address priorities. The third and final step supports the prioritization of HR activities to inform which gaps to address first.

McLean & Company advises that partnering with executive leaders to establish AI direction and understand current AI usage among employees is key to ensuring strategic alignment. The firm also reminds HR and organizational leaders that AI effectiveness after implementation relies on clean and consistent data. Enforcing this standard for data is pivotal not only to useful AI outputs and outcomes but for all HR reporting.

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

