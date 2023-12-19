Mind Money broker elevates investment strategies for clients with licensed trust management on European bank accounts

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Mind Money (ex Zerich Securities), a leading European broker, can now offer a portfolio of strategies that capitalize on various aspects of the commodity market, particularly calendar and inter-commodity spreads. These strategies boast acyclical periods of profit and drawdown, a feature designed to significantly reduce portfolio volatility and drawdown.

With licensed management of strategies on client accounts of any major European broker or bank, Mind Money can ensure a seamless user experience for clients and enhanced risk management. The new offering also widens the scope of trading strategies for Mind Money's clientele. Additionally, the broker introduces the grain and energy index — internal indices meticulously monitored by a team of professionals and traders to assess the behavior of products.

Combining old-fashioned commodity trading with quantitative analysis and detailed risk management techniques, Mind Money's strategies cover more than 30 futures in various markets. This includes Grains (CBOT, ICE US), Energy (NYMEX, ICE EU), Meat (CME), Food Commodities (ICE US, ICE EU), and the VIX Volatility Index (CBOE). The Mind Money team conducts thorough analyses of how spreads behave against its index, taking into account statistical distributions of individual assets and spreads, weather factors, supply, demand, inventory data, and CFTC reports. The new approach aims for a target portfolio return of 30%, a maximum drawdown of 30%, and a standard drawdown of 7.8%.

The portfolio allocation includes strategies such as inter-commodity spreads (~25%), arbitrage in the tails of inter-commodity spreads (~25%), trends (~20%), seasonality in energy resources (~10%), calendar spreads on gas (~10%), and calendar spreads on VIX (~10%).

Alexey Afanassievskiy, Executive Director and Head of Portfolio Management at Mind Money, says, "Our licensed trust management on European bank accounts signals a strong commitment to providing innovative and customized solutions. We believe this offering will empower Mind Money's clients to navigate the complexities of the market with confidence."

About Mind Money

Mind Money (ex Zerich Securities) is a leading European investment technology and financial engineering hub headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, and regulated by CySEC CIF License 115/10.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

