Academy of CPM Announces 2023 Graduating Class

Graduates gain expertise in risk management, portfolio construction, and valuation analysis

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM) is pleased to announce the 2023 graduating class of Certified Portfolio Managers (CPM). As a CPM®, portfolio managers now have an advanced knowledge of risk management, portfolio construction and valuation analysis. Specifically, they have a deeper understanding of fundamental security analysis, asset allocation, and portfolio management concepts to better manage discretionary portfolios.

Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers Announces 2023 Graduating Class

A CPM certification offers portfolio managers a competitive edge in the industry and gives them access to an elite group of colleagues for networking and knowledge sharing. A majority of graduates have grown their business by 20% after receiving the designation.

To be eligible for CPM Program, portfolio managers must have any 1 (one) of the following:

A certificate, diploma or academic degree providing evidence of a four-year undergraduate degree Three years of employment in the financial services industry. Letter of recommendation on behalf of the applicant who is employed in the financial services industry, written by a supervisor, where the credential requirements are desired for the training and development of the applicant.

To attain the CPM® certification, ACPM members are required to complete two components:

Phase 1 ) a 125-150 hours of independent study.

Phase 2) a 3-day program at NYU Stern in NYU .

Dates for the next program will be announced soon. For more information, please visit https://www.academyofcpm.org/ .

About ACPM

The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM) is an independent organization that creates and manages a credentialed program of excellence for training discretionary portfolio managers. The collaborative and continuous learning experience enables portfolio managers to achieve a higher level of expertise in multiple facets in an ever-changing and dynamic global economy.

