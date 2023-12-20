Cinch® Home Services Welcomes Anthony Conversa as Chief Marketing Officer

Conversa brings 18+ years of hands-on executive and strategic expertise, with plans to advance Cinch's marketing ecosystem

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinch Home Services (Cinch), one of the nation's leading providers of home service solutions, announced the appointment of Anthony Conversa as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Pictured: Anthony Conversa, Chief Marketing Officer of Cinch Home Services (PRNewswire)

"Anthony brings extensive experience leading marketing strategies and driving growth in home services industries," said Steve Upshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Cinch. "His passion to deliver transformational results for companies and customers will make him a vital member of the executive team as we work toward our vision of revolutionizing the home services industry."

As CMO, Conversa will play a central role in Cinch's strategic innovation, resource and talent optimization, and overseeing all aspects of the marketing ecosystem. This includes PR, creative services, digital, brand and reputation management, content and analytics. He also will develop insights for consumer and business-to-business marketing strategies across all distribution channels.

"I am thrilled to join Cinch's executive team and help further elevate the company's innovative and tech-forward approach," said Conversa. "Alongside this talented team, I look forward to the contributions we will make to Cinch's development and the significant value we will bring to our associates, customers and service professionals across the home services space."

Conversa brings more than 18 years of experience in building brands for top-tier firms, with substantial expertise in designing and implementing digital go-to-market strategies that optimize sales and marketing investment across all channels to solve for optimal revenue and lifetime value.

Prior to Cinch, Conversa served as the SVP and Chief Growth Officer at TruGreen, where he achieved record growth for the nation's largest lawn care home service brand. Previously he served as President, Direct-to-Consumer and Chief Marketing Officer for Brinks Home Security, where he led rebranding efforts and spearheaded the launch of a new home security system. Under his leadership, Brinks Home Security received the JD Power Award for customer satisfaction.

Conversa earned an MBA in Business Administration and Management from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a BA in Public Relations from Western Illinois University. Currently, he is a Board Member of Dexter-Russell, Inc, a role he has held since 2019.

To learn more about Cinch, please visit cinchhomeservices.com.

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company's Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

