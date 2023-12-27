NJ Grandfather's $1 Million Powerball Win 'Hasn't Really Set in Yet'

Winning Ticket Ordered on Jackpocket Missed $500 Million Powerball By One Number in Dec. 13 Drawing

NEW YORK , Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jackpocket , America's #1 lottery app*, announced that a 76-year old grandfather from New Jersey has won a $1 million prize after using the Jackpocket app to order $10 in Powerball tickets from his phone.

Joseph W. of New Jersey won a $1,000,000 Powerball prize with a ticket ordered on the Jackpocket app. (PRNewswire)

Joseph W. of New Jersey said that the win "hasn't really set in yet" but that he and his wife plan to share their winnings with their kids and grandkids, including a set of twins who celebrated a recent birthday.

His Quick Pick ticket for the December 13 drawing matched all five white balls drawn 3, 8, 41, 56, and 64, narrowly missing the red Powerball number 18. Joseph's ticket had the Powerball number 17. Even so, his prize is a massive $1 million for matching five of the six winning numbers.

Joseph told the Jackpocket team that he first discovered the app in 2020 during the pandemic and has been using it for lottery tickets ever since.

"We're so proud to celebrate this New Jersey Powerball winner," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Pete Sullivan. "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient, and we are thrilled when we get to celebrate a major win like this one."

Another lucky Jackpocket user, this time in Texas, won a $2 million Powerball prize in the same drawing.

Lottery players have now won over $390 million in prizes using Jackpocket, including a $5.75 million LOTTO prize in Arkansas in September and a record $9.4 million Pick-6 prize in New Jersey, representing the single largest legal-and-regulated win ever on a mobile device in the United States. Thirty-eight people have won prizes worth $1 million or more to date.

For more information, visit play.jackpocket.com or download the Jackpocket app on iOS or Android .

*According to data from AppFollow. Must be 18 or older to play the lottery. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-Gambler. Please visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms of service.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to take part in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or participate via desktop . Follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the United States that offers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. (PRNewsfoto/Jackpocket) (PRNewswire)

