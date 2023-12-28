Himiway Set to Take Center Stage at CES 2024: Premiering Future-Forward Electric Bicycles Redefining the Landscape of Sustainable Transportation

Himiway Set to Take Center Stage at CES 2024: Premiering Future-Forward Electric Bicycles Redefining the Landscape of Sustainable Transportation

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway, the long range ebike expert , is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 , taking place from January 9th to January 12th at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. This global event, renowned for showcasing the latest in technology and innovation, provides the perfect platform for Himiway to reveal its latest strides in the e-bike sector.

Visit Himiway's booth at the Venetian Expo, 2nd Floor, Booth 56123, to witness the future of e-mobility. (PRNewswire)

At CES 2024, Himiway aims to solidify its position as an innovative leader in the electric bicycle industry. The event serves as a significant milestone for tech companies globally, and Himiway is poised to make waves with the unveiling of eight new electric bike models, each set to launch in 2024.

Himiway will introduce four new series, namely the Discovery series, Family series, All Terrain series, and Ultra series, each featuring unique and groundbreaking models. Among them, the Family series includes the C1, designed as the best electric bike for children aged 4-12, with safety and reliability at its core. The C3, a next-generation electric cargo bike for families, and the C5, Himiway's flagship electric motorbike, designed for high performance and speed, complete the series.

The All-Terrain series boasts the D5 Pro (Zebra Pro), an upgraded premium all-terrain electric bike with a mid-drive and torque sensor, and the D7 Pro 2024 (Cobra Pro), an upgraded full suspension e-bike designed for extreme off-road enthusiasts.

The Discovery series introduces the A7 Pro, an urban electric commuter bike with a mid-drive and full suspension, combining mountain bike technology with urban commuter functionality.

The Ultra series presents the X5 Pro and X5 Ultra, Himiway's first Carbon Fiber Series, highlighting the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

The COO from Himiway expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming CES exhibition, stating, "Our new electric bike models showcase our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for a sustainable future. We believe these offerings will not only influence the e-bike market but also set new trends for consumers seeking unparalleled riding experiences."

Himiway has planned various engaging activities for CES attendees, allowing them to experience the new products firsthand. Visitors are encouraged to visit Himiway's booth at the Venetian Expo, 2nd Floor, Booth 56123, to witness the future of e-mobility.

For more information, please visit himiwaybike.com .

Media Contact: Stephy@himiwaybike.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Himiway Bike