PABLO PERALTA ACQUIRES SHARES OF CROWN POINT

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws, Pablo Peralta ("Peralta"), a director of Crown Point Energy Inc. ("Crown Point") announces that on December 28, 2023 he acquired ownership and control of 3,201,595 common shares in the capital of Crown Point ("Shares"), representing approximately 4.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares, at a purchase price of US$0.15 per Share (Cdn$0.19818 per Share based on the daily exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada of US$1.00 = Cdn$1.3212 on December 28, 2023) for total consideration of US$480,239.25 (Cdn$634,492.10). The Shares were acquired pursuant to the terms of a stock purchase agreement dated December 28, 2023 between Peralta (as purchaser) and certain other shareholders of Crown Point, as vendors. Peralta also controls 45% of the voting shares of Liminar Energía S.A. ("Liminar"). Based on Liminar's public filings, the remaining voting shares of Liminar are controlled by Roberto Dominguez (45%) and Eipor S.A. (10%). Liminar is a private Argentine holding company and a controlling shareholder of Crown Point. Liminar holds an aggregate of 43,384,482 Shares and is a joint actor under applicable securities laws.

Prior to giving effect to the acquisition, Liminar owned and controlled an aggregate of 43,384,482 Shares, representing approximately 59.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares. After giving effect to the acquisition, Peralta and Liminar own and control an aggregate of 46,586,077 Shares, representing approximately 63.9% of the issued and outstanding Shares. The acquisition of Shares by Peralta was made in furtherance of Peralta's investment objectives. Peralta and/or Liminar may, from time to time, as market opportunities exist or develop, increase or decrease their ownership in Shares as permitted by applicable securities laws.

