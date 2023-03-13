Central Texas Endoscopy Center: What to expect during your colonoscopy visit

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Central Texas Endoscopy Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Central Texas Endoscopy Center, visit https://centraltexasendoscopy.com

Colonoscopies can be scary, especially if you’re not really sure how to prepare. But no need to worry, the Central Texas Endoscopy Center has you covered on what to expect at your first colonoscopy visit.

Regular colonoscopies should begin at age 45 for people who are at average risk for colon cancer

Screening is key to survival; about 10.5 percent of new colorectal cancer cases occur in people younger than 50. Experts now recommend individuals at average risk for the disease begin screenings at age 45 — even if they don’t have symptoms.

What to expect during your visit

When it is time to begin the examination, you will lie on your side and will be sedated. Once sedation has taken effect, the colonoscope will be carefully inserted through the rectum and moved gently around the bends of the colon. As the scope is guided through the colon, the gastroenterologist will view the interior lining on a monitor, remove colon polyps and sample abnormal tissue. The scoping process typically takes 30 minutes.

After the procedure, the doctor will discuss your findings, if any.

What to expect after the visit

Due to the sedation, you will need someone to drive you home. Luckily, you should be able to return to your daily tasks the next day! Also, be sure to ask your gastroenterologist when you can resume the medications you stopped before the colonoscopy.

If a biopsy is taken during the procedure, the doctor will follow up with the results. If colon polyps are removed, your doctor might recommend a follow-up colonoscopy in as few as three months, depending on the size and number found. If no polyps are found, you will likely not need a colonoscopy for another 10 years if you are at average risk for colon cancer.