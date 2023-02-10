Central Texas Endoscopy Center: What is colon cancer?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Central Texas Endoscopy Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Central Texas Endoscopy Center, visit https://centraltexasendoscopy.com

March is Colon Cancer Awareness month, and according to the American Cancer Society, colon cancer is the second deadliest form of cancer in men and women. So what exactly is colon cancer?

Colon cancer forms in the lining of the colon. Rectal cancer forms in the lining of the rectum, the last several inches of the large intestine terminating in the anus. Which results in something called colorectal cancer.

Though scientists are unsure exactly what causes colon and colorectal cancer, some risk factors have been identified.

Colon Cancer Signs and Symptoms