Parc Care is Premium Care for Your Loved Ones

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Parc at Traditions and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Parc at Traditions, visit https://www.parcattraditions.com

Parc at Traditions is the premier lifestyle choice for active senior living near Atlanta. From elegant fine dining in the warm company of friends, to state-of-the-art wellness programs that support vibrant lifestyles, Parc at Traditions affords active seniors the opportunity to live better, now.

As circumstances change, Parc at Traditions offers an all-inclusive retirement community, Personal Care Lifestyle for residents who need additional care. Our personal care residents receive dedicated assistance in an active, supportive setting. With licensed caregivers and nurses on staff 24/7, residents and their families enjoy the same Parc culture of exceptional service and hospitality, free of concerns about additional service levels or supplemental charges.

One very important item on everyone’s list that’s looking for a senior living space is the continuum of care. What happens when you may no longer be independent or if you need a little bit of help with getting dressed or whatever the case may be. Our communities are designed to help residents stay in place and live independently as long as possible. We do that through a program called Parc Care. We provide assistance with daily living activities, within the independent living apartment. This allows residents to maintain independence and stay longer.

Should the need arise or when the need arises, we also have a personal care home here. Often referred to as assisted living. That is where we have a dedicated team of nurses and care givers to provide that more intimate care and support on a daily basis. We come at a point of providing care, again from that hospitality perspective. It’s very friendly, it’s very attentive, it’s very detailed, but is still the care and the quality that you would come to expect. This allows our residents at Parc at Traditions to stay much longer because they have priority access to that continuum of care.

Click Here to contact us to find out more.