The TCU Horned Frogs (21-12) are in the conversation to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +3500 on the moneyline, the 14th-best odds among all college basketball teams.

At 10:05 PM ET on Friday, March 17, the Horned Frogs challenge the Arizona State Sun Devils in the First Round. TCU is favored by 5.5 points, and the over/under is set at 141.5.

TCU NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3500 14th Bet $100 to win $3500 Pre-Tournament +3500 14th Bet $100 to win $3500 Pre-New Year +5000 21st Bet $100 to win $5000 Preseason +5000 19th Bet $100 to win $5000

TCU Team Stats

TCU outscores opponents by 7.3 points per game (scoring 75.2 per game to rank 96th in college basketball while giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball) and has a +240 scoring differential overall.

TCU is 16-5 in games it was listed as favorites, and 5-7 in games it was listed as the underdog.

While TCU has taken home the win in two games this season when favored by three points or fewer (2-2), it is 14-3 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

TCU Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 7-10 | Q2 Record: 5-1 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q4 Record: 7-1

7-10 | 5-1 | 2-0 | 7-1 TCU has seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 15th-most in the nation. But it also has 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, TCU is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best TCU Players

The Horned Frogs' scoring leader is Mike Miles, who contributes 17.3 points per game.

TCU is led in rebounding by Emanuel Miller's 6.6 rebounds per game and assists by Damion Baugh's 5.8 assists per game.

Miles is the top three-point shooter for the Horned Frogs, hitting 1.4 per contest.

TCU's steals leader is Baugh, who grabs 1.9 per game. Charles O'Bannon Jr. leads the team averaging 1.0 block an outing.

