Oddsmakers expect strong results from the Texas Longhorns (19-5), assigning them the 10th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +2500 on the moneyline.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Longhorns are at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Gametime is scheduled for 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

Texas NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +2500 10th Bet $100 to win $2500 Pre-New Year +1400 3rd Bet $100 to win $1400 Preseason +2500 12th Bet $100 to win $2500

Get the best new user offer at BetMGM using our link.

Texas Team Stats

Texas outscores opponents by 10.9 points per game (scoring 79.4 per game to rank 30th in college basketball while allowing 68.5 per outing to rank 145th in college basketball) and has a +263 scoring differential overall.

This year, the Longhorns have a 13-1 record at home and a 4-3 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

Texas is 18-2 in games it was listed as favorites, and has a single win (1-3) in games it was listed as the underdog.

In Big 12 action, Texas is 8-3. That's compared to an 11-2 record outside of the conference.

The Longhorns are undefeated in one-possession games (3-0) and games decided by two possessions or less (7-0).

When favored by three or fewer points this season, Texas is undefeated at 2-0. As favorites of 3.5 points or more, it has sported a record of 16-2.

Texas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 9-5 | Q2 Record: 1-0 | Q3 Record: 2-0 | Q3 Record: 7-0

9-5 | 1-0 | 2-0 | 7-0 Texas has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (nine), but also has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 losses (five).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch the college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV.

Best Texas Players

Marcus Carr leads the Longhorns in scoring (17.0 PPG) and assists (4.0 per game).

Texas' rebounding leader is Timmy Allen, who averages 5.0 per game.

The Longhorns are led by Carr from beyond the arc. He hits 2.3 shots from deep per game.

Texas' blocks leader is Dylan Disu, who averages 1.5 per game. Carr leads the team by averaging 1.6 steals a game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.