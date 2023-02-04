Saturday's game between the Baylor Bears (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12) going head to head at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 76-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Bears, who are listed as the favorites. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Texas Tech is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 9.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 143.5 over/under.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Where: Waco, Texas

Venue: Ferrell Center

Line: Baylor -9.5

Point Total: 143.5

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Texas Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (+9.5)



Texas Tech (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Baylor is 10-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas Tech's 7-12-0 ATS record. The Bears are 11-9-0 and the Red Raiders are 10-9-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score an average of 153.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than this matchup's total. Baylor is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while Texas Tech has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears' +200 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.5 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (180th in college basketball).

Baylor prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. It is recording 31.9 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.4 per outing.

Baylor makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (7). It is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc (107th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.9%.

The Bears score 100.1 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball), while giving up 88.5 points per 100 possessions (129th in college basketball).

Baylor has committed 12 turnovers per game (169th in college basketball action), 1.7 fewer than the 13.7 it forces on average (77th in college basketball).

