Monday's contest that pits the Texas Southern Tigers (7-16, 3-7 SWAC) against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) at Health & PE Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Southern, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 6.

According to our computer prediction, Bethune-Cookman is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 7.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 143.5 over/under.

Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 6, 2023

Monday, February 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Health & PE Arena

Health & PE Arena Line: Texas Southern -7.5

Texas Southern -7.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas Southern -300, Bethune-Cookman +250

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Southern 76, Bethune-Cookman 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman

Pick ATS: Bethune-Cookman (+7.5)



Bethune-Cookman (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Texas Southern has put together a 5-13-0 record against the spread this season, while Bethune-Cookman is 11-7-0. A total of nine out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 10 of the Wildcats' games have gone over. The teams average 137.7 points per game combined, 5.8 less than this matchup's total. Texas Southern is 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests, while Bethune-Cookman has gone 8-2 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers' -101 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.5 points per game (234th in college basketball) while allowing 73.9 per outing (296th in college basketball).

Texas Southern prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is recording 34.3 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33 per outing.

Texas Southern hits 4.4 three-pointers per game (358th in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than its opponents (7).

The Tigers rank 337th in college basketball with 85.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 186th in college basketball defensively with 90.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas Southern has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.4 per game (335th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.1 (113th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.