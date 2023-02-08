Keyonte George and Grant Sherfield are two players to watch on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Baylor Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) go head to head with the Oklahoma Sooners (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) at Ferrell Center.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Baylor's Last Game

Baylor won its previous game versus the Texas Tech, 89-62, on Saturday. Jalen Bridges led the way with 18 points, and also had eight rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Bridges 18 8 0 0 1 2 Keyonte George 17 5 3 3 0 2 Adam Flagler 13 2 8 0 0 3

Baylor Players to Watch

George records a team-best 17.2 points per contest. He is also totaling 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Adam Flagler paces his team in assists per contest (5.0), and also averages 15.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Brides averages a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 10.1 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 52.1% from the field.

LJ Cryer posts 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Flo Thamba averages 5.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.3% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)