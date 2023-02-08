The Oklahoma Sooners (12-11, 2-8 Big 12) will visit the No. 14 Baylor Bears (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

Baylor Stats Insights

This season, the Bears have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Sooners' opponents have made.

Baylor has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Bears are the 181st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sooners rank 291st.

The 78.9 points per game the Bears record are 12.6 more points than the Sooners allow (66.3).

Baylor is 13-5 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Baylor has played better when playing at home this season, putting up 84.5 points per game, compared to 71.5 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Bears are giving up 11.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than in away games (76.8).

Baylor is sinking 10 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 3.5% points better than it is averaging away from home (8.2 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).

Baylor Schedule