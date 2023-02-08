The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10 AAC) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 2 Houston Cougars (22-2, 10-1 AAC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Fertitta Center as big, 26.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.

Houston vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -26.5 138.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston's 21 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points eight times.

Houston has had an average of 131.0 points in its games this season, 7.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cougars are 13-8-0 ATS this season.

Houston vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

Houston vs Tulsa Total Facts Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 8 38.1% 75.4 144.3 55.6 132.5 133.2 Tulsa 15 75% 68.9 144.3 76.9 132.5 144.7

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 9-1 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Cougars have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.

The Cougars have won six games against the spread in conference play this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Cougars score only 1.5 fewer points per game (75.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up (76.9).

Houston has a 10-1 record against the spread and a 12-0 record overall when scoring more than 76.9 points.

Houston vs. Tulsa Betting Splits

Houston and Tulsa Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 13-8-0 3-0 10-11-0 Tulsa 6-14-0 0-0 13-7-0

Houston vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits

Houston Tulsa 12-2 Home Record 4-7 8-0 Away Record 0-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 6-1-0 Away ATS Record 1-6-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

