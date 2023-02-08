Wednesday's contest between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-9, 5-5 Big 12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-11, 1-9 Big 12) going head to head at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a projected final score of 73-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oklahoma State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 8.

Based on our computer prediction, Oklahoma State is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 135.5 total.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena Line: Oklahoma State -5.5

Oklahoma State -5.5 Point Total: 135.5

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 73, Texas Tech 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-5.5)



Oklahoma State (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



Oklahoma State is 11-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas Tech's 7-13-0 ATS record. A total of nine out of the Cowboys' games this season have hit the over, and 11 of the Red Raiders' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 143.5 points per game, 8.0 more points than this matchup's total. Oklahoma State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games, while Texas Tech has gone 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders have compiled a 7-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas Tech wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It collects 32 rebounds per game, 167th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.7.

Texas Tech connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (208th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make, shooting 33.1% from deep.

Texas Tech has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.9 (261st in college basketball) while forcing 14.2 (57th in college basketball).

