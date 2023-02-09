UT Arlington vs. Utah Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the UT Arlington Mavericks (10-13) and Utah Valley Wolverines (5-17) matching up at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena has a projected final score of 66-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UT Arlington, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Mavericks enter this contest after a 60-58 victory against Southern Utah on Monday.
UT Arlington vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UT Arlington vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Arlington 66, Utah Valley 64
UT Arlington Schedule Analysis
- On December 1, the Mavericks registered their best win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 76), according to our computer rankings.
- The Mavericks have five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.
UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on November 29
- 60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 171) on February 6
- 60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 228) on December 3
- 71-65 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 19
- 102-53 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on November 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UT Arlington Performance Insights
- The Mavericks have been outscored by 3.5 points per game (posting 70.2 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, while allowing 73.7 per contest, 345th in college basketball) and have a -79 scoring differential.
- In conference action, UT Arlington is scoring more points (71.5 per game) than it is overall (70.2) in 2022-23.
- The Mavericks score 74.4 points per game at home, and 65.4 away.
- At home, UT Arlington gives up 71.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up 74.3.
- The Mavericks have performed better offensively in their last 10 games, generating 72.6 points per contest, 2.4 more than their season average of 70.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.