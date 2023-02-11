Saturday's contest at UTRGV Fieldhouse has the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-14) matching up with the Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-12) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-66 victory for UT Rio Grande Valley, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Wildcats dropped their most recent outing 77-75 against Cal Baptist on Thursday.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 68, Abilene Christian 67

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

Against the UT Arlington Mavericks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season on January 7, a 92-72 home victory.

Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 over Montana State (No. 125) on November 25

71-50 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 14

73-46 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on February 6

69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 21

78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 2

Abilene Christian Performance Insights