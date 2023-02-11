Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Houston Christian Huskies (11-12) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-13) facing off at McDermott Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 59-57 victory for Houston Christian according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Cardinals lost their last outing 74-67 against Lamar on Thursday.
Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Incarnate Word vs. Houston Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston Christian 59, Incarnate Word 57
Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals defeated the SE Louisiana Lions in a 55-49 win on January 14. It was their best win of the season.
Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 297) on December 15
- 61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on January 12
- 50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 330) on February 4
- 70-62 at home over Nicholls (No. 344) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Incarnate Word Performance Insights
- The Cardinals' -80 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.5 points per game (332nd in college basketball) while allowing 59.2 per outing (59th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Incarnate Word scores fewer points per contest (55.1) than its season average (55.5).
- The Cardinals are putting up 61.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (48.3).
- Defensively, Incarnate Word has been better at home this season, ceding 55.4 points per game, compared to 63.7 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been racking up 54.9 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 55.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.