Saturday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (20-4) and Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-6) squaring off at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SFA, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Ladyjacks enter this matchup after a 76-42 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.

SFA vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

SFA vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 73, Grand Canyon 54

SFA Schedule Analysis

The Ladyjacks' best win of the season came in a 67-53 victory on November 26 over the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in our computer rankings.

SFA has three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

SFA has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).

SFA 2022-23 Best Wins

75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 11

85-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 97) on January 21

80-49 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on November 16

79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on January 12

72-46 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 19

SFA Performance Insights