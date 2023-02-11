The TCU Horned Frogs (6-17) will try to snap an eight-game road losing streak at the Texas Longhorns (19-6) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

TCU vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs' 60 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 58.8 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

TCU has a 6-10 record when allowing fewer than 76.5 points.

When it scores more than 58.8 points, TCU is 5-8.

The Longhorns score 8.9 more points per game (76.5) than the Horned Frogs give up (67.6).

Texas has an 18-2 record when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Texas is 15-0 when it allows fewer than 60 points.

This year the Longhorns are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Horned Frogs concede.

The Horned Frogs' 32.1 shooting percentage is 6.5 lower than the Longhorns have conceded.

