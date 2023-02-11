Texas A&M-CC vs. Lamar Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9) and the Lamar Cardinals (13-10) facing off at American Bank Center (on February 11) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-59 victory for Texas A&M-CC.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Islanders suffered a 55-52 loss to Houston Christian.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
Texas A&M-CC vs. Lamar Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 63, Lamar 59
Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Islanders beat the Lamar Cardinals 61-59 on January 19.
- Texas A&M-CC has nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.
Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-47 on the road over Texas State (No. 234) on December 16
- 57-42 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 21
- 65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on December 3
- 78-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on January 28
- 65-58 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 7
Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights
- The Islanders average 60.4 points per game (269th in college basketball) while giving up 54.7 per outing (17th in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.
- With 62.2 points per game in Southland tilts, Texas A&M-CC is putting up 1.8 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (60.4 PPG).
- The Islanders are putting up 64.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 58.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, Texas A&M-CC has been better in home games this year, giving up 50.2 points per game, compared to 57 when playing on the road.
- The Islanders have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 62.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.8 points more than the 60.4 they've scored this year.
