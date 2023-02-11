Saturday's contest features the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9) and the Lamar Cardinals (13-10) facing off at American Bank Center (on February 11) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 63-59 victory for Texas A&M-CC.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Islanders suffered a 55-52 loss to Houston Christian.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 63, Lamar 59

Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Islanders beat the Lamar Cardinals 61-59 on January 19.

Texas A&M-CC has nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins

56-47 on the road over Texas State (No. 234) on December 16

57-42 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 21

65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on December 3

78-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on January 28

65-58 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights