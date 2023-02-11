Texas Tech vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest at United Supermarkets Arena has the Kansas Jayhawks (15-7) taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-8) at 3:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Kansas, who is slightly favored by our model.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Red Raiders suffered an 80-71 loss to Texas.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 71, Texas Tech 65
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- On January 18, the Red Raiders registered their best win of the season, a 68-64 victory over the Texas Longhorns, who are a top 50 team (No. 6), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Red Raiders are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.
- Texas Tech has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (four).
Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 32) on November 16
- 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on February 5
- 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 14
- 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 54) on November 25
- 78-66 over Mercer (No. 104) on November 26
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders have a +131 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 70.8 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball and are allowing 65.3 per outing to rank 211th in college basketball.
- Texas Tech is averaging 69.6 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (70.8).
- Offensively the Red Raiders have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 70.7 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Texas Tech is allowing 62.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 70.4.
- The Red Raiders' offense has been very consistent as of late, averaging the same 70.8 points per game in their last 10 games as they have the entire 2022-23 season.
