How to Watch the Texas vs. TCU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Texas Longhorns (19-6) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (6-17) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on LHN.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Texas vs. TCU Scoring Comparison
- The Horned Frogs score an average of 60 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 58.8 the Longhorns allow.
- TCU has a 6-10 record when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.
- When it scores more than 58.8 points, TCU is 5-8.
- The 76.5 points per game the Longhorns put up are 8.9 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (67.6).
- Texas is 18-2 when scoring more than 67.6 points.
- Texas has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60 points.
- The Longhorns shoot 45.6% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Horned Frogs allow defensively.
- The Horned Frogs' 32.1 shooting percentage is 6.5 lower than the Longhorns have conceded.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|@ West Virginia
|W 69-56
|WVU Coliseum
|2/4/2023
|@ Kansas
|W 68-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/8/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 80-71
|Moody Center
|2/11/2023
|TCU
|-
|Moody Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.