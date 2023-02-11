Saturday's game at Don Haskins Center has the UTEP Miners (15-7) matching up with the UTSA Roadrunners (6-16) at 3:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 67-57 victory for UTEP, who are favored by our model.

The Miners enter this matchup on the heels of a 70-64 victory against Charlotte on Wednesday.

UTEP vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

UTEP vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 67, UTSA 57

UTEP Schedule Analysis

The Miners notched their signature win of the season on February 2, when they claimed a 65-62 victory over the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UTEP is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

UTEP has nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

UTEP 2022-23 Best Wins

70-64 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82) on February 8

68-60 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on January 16

68-59 on the road over UMKC (No. 118) on November 13

62-54 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on December 18

72-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on January 7

UTEP Performance Insights