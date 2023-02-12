Sunday's game between the South Florida Bulls (22-4) and Houston Cougars (9-13) going head to head at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 64-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Florida, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Cougars won their most recent matchup 65-60 against Temple on Saturday.

Houston vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Houston vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 64, Houston 56

Houston Schedule Analysis

On January 10, the Cougars claimed their best win of the season, an 80-42 victory over the UCF Knights, who are a top 50 team (No. 9), according to our computer rankings.

Houston has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (eight).

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 29

59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on January 5

65-60 at home over Temple (No. 105) on February 4

60-44 at home over SMU (No. 116) on December 30

63-39 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 204) on January 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Houston Performance Insights