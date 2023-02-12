How to Watch the Houston vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The South Florida Bulls (22-4) bring a 12-game win streak into a home contest against the Houston Cougars (9-13), winners of three straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
Houston vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars put up 8.1 more points per game (66.5) than the Bulls give up to opponents (58.4).
- Houston is 8-9 when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.
- Houston is 9-10 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
- The Bulls record 8.6 more points per game (70.4) than the Cougars give up (61.8).
- South Florida is 20-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.
- South Florida has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Bulls are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (40.4%).
- The Cougars shoot 35.8% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Bulls allow.
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/25/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|W 63-39
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/29/2023
|Tulane
|W 82-36
|Fertitta Center
|2/4/2023
|Temple
|W 65-60
|Fertitta Center
|2/12/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|2/15/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Fertitta Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
