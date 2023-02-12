The South Florida Bulls (22-4) bring a 12-game win streak into a home contest against the Houston Cougars (9-13), winners of three straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Houston vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars put up 8.1 more points per game (66.5) than the Bulls give up to opponents (58.4).
  • Houston is 8-9 when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.
  • Houston is 9-10 when it scores more than 58.4 points.
  • The Bulls record 8.6 more points per game (70.4) than the Cougars give up (61.8).
  • South Florida is 20-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.
  • South Florida has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.5 points.
  • The Bulls are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (40.4%).
  • The Cougars shoot 35.8% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Bulls allow.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/25/2023 @ Cincinnati W 63-39 Fifth Third Arena
1/29/2023 Tulane W 82-36 Fertitta Center
2/4/2023 Temple W 65-60 Fertitta Center
2/12/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
2/15/2023 Memphis - Fertitta Center
2/18/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center

