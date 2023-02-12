Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7) and the Texas A&M Aggies (6-15) at Humphrey Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-68, with Mississippi State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Aggies' last game was a 72-66 loss to LSU on Sunday.
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 70, Texas A&M 68
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Aggies beat the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (No. 31 in our computer rankings) in a 75-73 win on January 22 -- their signature win of the season.
- The Aggies have the most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (10).
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 162nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).
Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 at home over SMU (No. 116) on December 18
- 69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 10
- 67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 234) on November 23
- 73-49 at home over Army (No. 248) on November 13
- 67-54 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on November 20
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies put up 54.5 points per game (341st in college basketball) while giving up 61.6 per contest (107th in college basketball). They have a -150 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.1 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Texas A&M has put up 51.6 points per game in SEC action, and 54.5 overall.
- The Aggies are scoring more points at home (58.8 per game) than away (47.4).
- Texas A&M gives up 57.5 points per game at home, and 68.4 away.
- The Aggies are averaging 53.4 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 1.1 fewer points than their average for the season (54.5).
