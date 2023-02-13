Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the Grambling Lady Tigers (7-16) versus the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (10-13) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grambling, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 13.
The Lady Panthers' last game on Saturday ended in a 69-52 loss to Southern.
Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grambling 70, Prairie View A&M 63
Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Panthers beat the Jackson State Lady Tigers, the No. 72 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-65 on January 14, it was their best victory of the season so far.
Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Southern (No. 237) on January 4
- 62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 253) on January 9
- 60-54 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 28
- 92-67 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 7
- 56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 351) on January 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Prairie View A&M Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers are being outscored by 3.0 points per game, with a -70 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.2 points per game (181st in college basketball), and allow 68.2 per outing (278th in college basketball).
- Prairie View A&M scores fewer points in conference play (61.3 per game) than overall (65.2).
- The Lady Panthers score 69.6 points per game at home, and 61.8 away.
- Prairie View A&M is conceding fewer points at home (58.9 per game) than on the road (75.4).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Lady Panthers are scoring 62.0 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than their season average (65.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.