How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - February 13
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-12, 2-10 Big 12) are home in Big 12 play versus the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (20-5, 9-3 Big 12) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have hit.
- Texas Tech has a 10-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 146th.
- The 73.8 points per game the Red Raiders put up are 5.7 more points than the Longhorns allow (68.1).
- Texas Tech has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 68.1 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Texas Tech puts up 77.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 14.3 points per contest.
- In home games, the Red Raiders are allowing 6.8 fewer points per game (67.3) than in away games (74.1).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Texas Tech has performed better when playing at home this season, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 89-62
|Ferrell Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 71-68
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/11/2023
|Kansas State
|W 71-63
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/13/2023
|Texas
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|2/21/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
