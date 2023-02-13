The Texas Longhorns (20-6) will try to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Iowa State Cyclones (15-7) on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN

Texas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns score 13.2 more points per game (76.2) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (63).

Texas has a 20-4 record when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.

Texas is 19-4 when it scores more than 63 points.

The Cyclones put up 16.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Longhorns give up (58.5).

When Iowa State scores more than 58.5 points, it is 15-5.

Iowa State's record is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.

The Cyclones are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Longhorns concede to opponents (38.3%).

The Longhorns make 45.7% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule