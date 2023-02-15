The Baylor Bears' (16-8) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11) at Bramlage Coliseum. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Baylor vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 68.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Baylor has a 15-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.
  • Baylor is 14-2 when it scores more than 68.2 points.
  • The 71.5 points per game the Wildcats put up are 10.3 more points than the Bears give up (61.2).
  • When Kansas State totals more than 61.2 points, it is 14-7.
  • Kansas State is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 73.8 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 38% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Bears concede defensively.
  • The Bears shoot 43.9% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 @ Iowa State W 76-70 James H. Hilton Coliseum
2/7/2023 Oklahoma L 98-92 Ferrell Center
2/11/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 77-56 Gallagher-Iba Arena
2/15/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
2/18/2023 Iowa State - Ferrell Center
2/22/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena

