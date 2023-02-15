How to Watch the Baylor vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Baylor Bears' (16-8) Big 12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (14-11) at Bramlage Coliseum. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
Baylor vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Bears put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 68.2 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Baylor has a 15-2 record when allowing fewer than 71.5 points.
- Baylor is 14-2 when it scores more than 68.2 points.
- The 71.5 points per game the Wildcats put up are 10.3 more points than the Bears give up (61.2).
- When Kansas State totals more than 61.2 points, it is 14-7.
- Kansas State is 10-3 when it allows fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 38% from the field, only 0.9% higher than the Bears concede defensively.
- The Bears shoot 43.9% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Wildcats allow.
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Iowa State
|W 76-70
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/7/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 98-92
|Ferrell Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 77-56
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|2/22/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
