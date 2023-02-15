The Dallas Mavericks, with Josh Green, take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on February 13, Green produced six points and four assists in a 124-121 loss versus the Timberwolves.

If you'd like to make predictions on Green's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.3 14.4 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.8 Assists 2.5 1.6 3.0 PRA 18.5 13.6 21.2 PR 16.5 12 18.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.5



Josh Green Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 4.8% of the Mavericks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Green's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Nuggets are the 13th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.8 points per contest.

The Nuggets allow 40.2 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Josh Green vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 17 2 2 0 0 0 0 11/20/2022 30 23 2 0 6 0 0 11/18/2022 18 5 1 3 0 0 0

