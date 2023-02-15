The Dallas Mavericks, with Kyrie Irving, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves (his previous game) Irving posted 36 points, six assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Irving's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.2 29.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.4 7.2 PRA 36.5 37.7 42.1 PR 31.5 32.3 34.9 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.7



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Nuggets

Irving's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 22nd in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.8 points per contest, which is 13th-best in the league.

Allowing 40.2 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are 18th in the league, conceding 25.7 per contest.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2022 41 27 5 11 3 3 1

