The Dallas Mavericks, Reggie Bullock included, square off versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves, Bullock put up six points.

We're going to break down Bullock's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Reggie Bullock Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.9 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.2 Assists -- 1.4 2.2 PRA -- 11.8 16.9 PR 11.5 10.4 14.7 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.8



Reggie Bullock Insights vs. the Nuggets

Bullock has taken 5.8 shots per game this season and made 2.3 per game, which account for 6.8% and 5.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Bullock is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are 13th in the NBA, giving up 112.8 points per game.

Conceding 40.2 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best squad in the league.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Nuggets allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Reggie Bullock vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2022 14 0 1 0 0 0 0 11/20/2022 26 3 4 0 1 0 1 11/18/2022 31 10 6 3 2 0 1

