The Sam Houston Bearkats (18-6, 8-4 WAC) welcome in the UT Arlington Mavericks (9-16, 4-8 WAC) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Sam Houston vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Sam Houston is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Bearkats are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 47th.

The Bearkats record 75.7 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 66.4 the Mavericks allow.

Sam Houston has a 15-2 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Sam Houston has played better at home this season, posting 86.6 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game away from home.

Defensively the Bearkats have been better at home this year, giving up 53.3 points per game, compared to 64.8 in road games.

Sam Houston is averaging 9.8 treys per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 4.6% points better than it is averaging in road games (7.5 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).

Sam Houston Schedule